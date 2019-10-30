Calabash Fire Department celebrates $2,300 fire prevention grant

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County fire department recently accepted a grant that will make it easier for area fire departments to save lives together.
The Calabash Fire Department announced on Facebook Tuesday they recently received a $2,390 fire prevention grant from FM Global to buy four new iPads.
The new technology will be installed in their vehicles to give immediate access to pre-plans and hydrant locations. According to the post, having this information handy allows agencies to quickly share important information and better respond to mutual aid calls.
