WPD searches for man accused of stealing medical supplies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police are reaching out to the public for help identifying a man caught on camera stealing medical supplies.
A post from the Wilmington Police Department includes photos of the person they say recently broke into a local healthcare facility and made off with supplies. Officers have not released any information about what facility was broken into or what was taken.
Anyone with information is asked to use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609.
