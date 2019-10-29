One person dead in Duplin County workplace accident

DUPLIN COUNTY, NC (WITN) - One person is dead following a workplace accident in Duplin County.
Duplin County Sheriff Blake Wallace says a contracted worker fell into a piece of equipment at the House of Raeford plant in Teachey while cleaning Friday night.
The individual was pronounced dead at the scene and the sheriff's office is not releasing the name at this time.
The State Department of Labor, which is investigating the death, says a preliminary investigation shows the worker was caught between an auger blade and the wall of a chiller.
