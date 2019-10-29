Nonprofit group, Be The Adult, teaches calm and effective parenting skills

By Ashlea Kosikowski | October 28, 2019 at 9:02 PM EDT - Updated October 28 at 9:02 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An organization that promotes calm and effective parenting skills has weekend event to raise money for its mission.

Be The Adult is a nonprofit organization that mentors parents, with the hope that children will grow into their best selves.

The group will host its annual fundraiser, the Barn Dance BBQ, on Sat., Nov. 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Marker 137.

Be The Adult launched a podcast that discusses parenting. It also has a book about healthy parent-children relationships, illustrated by students in New Hanover County, that parents can read with their children.

More information is available here.

