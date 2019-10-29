NC judges approve legislative maps, rule against congressional maps in 2020 elections

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina judges on Monday ruled against the state’s congressional map being used in the 2020 elections, and approved state legislative maps that were redrawn and passed in September.
The court rulings came in two cases challenging state legislative and federal congressional maps.
In one case, a three-judge panel ruled that new maps drawn in September in state legislative races can be used starting in 2020. In September, the three-judge panel issued a ruling ordering the North Carolina General Assembly to redraw the districts.
In a separate ruling, the three-judge panel entered an injunction preventing 2020 Congressional races from using 2016 maps. The order suggests that the date of the 2020 primary election may be moved for the congressional races or even all races on the ballot if necessary.
In an opinion from the preliminary injunction, the court referenced recently re-drawn North Carolina General Assembly maps as proof the legislature can draw new maps quickly.
Senator Warren Daniel (R-Burke), who co-chairs the Senate Committee on Redistricting and Elections, issued a statement in response to the court’s decision to uphold North Carolina’s state legislative maps.
“The bipartisan process that we used to create new districts was the most transparent in history. Every effort was made to work together with our Democratic colleagues to create fair, nonpartisan, and court-compliant districts. I am glad that the court recognized that and approved the new Senate and House districts. I hope we can now finally put this long, absurd, partisan court battle behind us,” Sen. Daniel said.
North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin released the following statement after two separate decisions affecting the state legislative maps and Congressional maps:
“After North Carolina Republicans were caught earlier this decade carving up our state by race, they moved on to silencing voters based on their political views – and then bragged about it. Today, they were held accountable for their blatant, undemocratic efforts to rob North Carolinians of their voice. Today’s decisions are major victories for all North Carolinians, who will now elect their legislative and Congressional representatives under fairer maps. Voters should choose their representatives not the other way around, and we hope after today’s rulings that North Carolina Republicans will finally give up their hyper-partisan, unconstitutional efforts to cling onto power by robbing North Carolinians of free and fair elections.”
State House Redistricting Committee co-chairs Rep. Destin Hall (R-Caldwell) and Rep. David Lewis (R-Harnett) released a joint statement:
“We appreciate this court’s recognition that a historically transparent and bipartisan redistricting process complied with its order entirely,” Rep. Hall and Rep. Lewis said.
