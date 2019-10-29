NC judges approve legislative maps, rule against congressional maps in 2020 elections

“After North Carolina Republicans were caught earlier this decade carving up our state by race, they moved on to silencing voters based on their political views – and then bragged about it. Today, they were held accountable for their blatant, undemocratic efforts to rob North Carolinians of their voice. Today’s decisions are major victories for all North Carolinians, who will now elect their legislative and Congressional representatives under fairer maps. Voters should choose their representatives not the other way around, and we hope after today’s rulings that North Carolina Republicans will finally give up their hyper-partisan, unconstitutional efforts to cling onto power by robbing North Carolinians of free and fair elections.”