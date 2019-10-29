More than 200 arrested in North Carolina drug, gun crackdown

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP | WECT) - Agents with North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement say more than 200 people have been arrested for alcohol, drug and firearm charges in a statewide crackdown.
The Department of Public Safety says in a news release on Monday that of the 399 charges filed from last weekend’s operation, 31 were felony charges, 136 were alcoholic beverage-related and 109 were drug-related.
Across the state, special agents removed three impaired drivers from roadways, seized various types of controlled substances and 11 firearms, one of which was stolen.
“ALE special agents routinely partner with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in order to have a greater impact on public safety as it relates to the sales of alcoholic beverages,” said Bryan House, Interim Director of ALE. “We find crimes involving alcoholic beverages regularly have strong associations to other criminal behaviors that often result in negative effects on communities.”
In Asheville, special agents stopped a vehicle leaving an Alcoholic Beverage Control-licensed outlet and seized a handgun, ammunition, marijuana, THC vape pen cartridges and oxycodone from the driver.
In Fayetteville, special agents assisted local police after a shooting occurred at a residential illegal bar. ALE charged the host with selling alcohol without ABC permits.
Special agents will submit violation reports to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission for violations at 14 ABC-permitted businesses.
New Hanover and Columbus counties were among those included in the operation.
