Largest coastal outdoor art show in North Carolina returns to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Arboretum is hosting the largest coastal outdoor art show in North Carolina this weekend.
The event features a wide variety of paintings, prints, pottery and sculptures from local artists displayed throughout the gardens, gallery and greenhouse.
The show opens Friday, Nov. 1 at the Arboretum at 6206 Oleander Drive and runs through Nov. 3. You can look forward to live music as well as performance art on Saturday and Sunday.
The exhibit is sponsored by the Friends of the New Hanover County Arboretum, the Wilmington Art Association and the New Hanover County Cooperative Extension.
The showcase is free and open to the public. More information can be found here.
