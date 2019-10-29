Kiwanis Club hosting 49th annual Pancake Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington will hold its largest fundraiser of the year Saturday, Nov. 2, with its 49th Annual Kiwanis Pancake Day.
The event will take place from 6:30 a.m. to noon in the cafeteria at Hoggard High School at 4305 Shipyard Blvd.
Tickets for the all-you-can-eat pancake-and-sausage meal are $5 in advance and $6 at the door on the day of the event.
Dine-in, take out and drive-up service will be available.
Club officials say the funds raised will benefit several programs in the area, including:
- Brigade Boys and Girls Club, which the Kiwanis Club has funded since 1920
- scholarships at Cape Fear Community College and UNC Wilmington
- Key Clubs in area high schools
- Kiwanis Cottage at Boys and Girls Homes at Lake Waccamaw
- Cribs for Kids Program at the New Hanover County Health Department
- Reading is Fundamental (New Hanover County Library)
- Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard
For more information on the event, got to www.wilmingtonkiwanis.org or call 910-232-0895.
