First Alert Forecast: unseasonably warm end to October

Cooler and drier air will begin to filter in as November begins with a reinforcing shot of crisp fall air over the weekend. Temperatures will fall below normal beginning Saturday with afternoon highs mainly in the 60s with lows in the 40s. Rain chances should trend lower, too: from 30% for Friday trending to 0 to 10% for the weekend days. Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: you can do deeper into next month with ten-day forecast tailored to your specific location on your free WECT Weather App!