First Alert Forecast: unseasonably warm end to October

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday afternoon to you! October 2019 is destined to enter history as a very toasty month for the Cape Fear Region - with its sizzling start and a warm forecast for through Halloween. Including this very warm month, 2019 ranks as the warmest year on record in Wilmington based on average daily temperatures.
As a warm front lifts north, above normal temperatures will continue before a fall cold front hustles through the area late in the week. Expect daily high through Friday in the 70s and 80s with overnight lows mainly in the 60s. A few passing showers will be possible through the end of the week but no washout is expected.
Cooler and drier air will begin to filter in as November begins with a reinforcing shot of crisp fall air over the weekend. Temperatures will fall below normal beginning Saturday with afternoon highs mainly in the 60s with lows in the 40s. Rain chances should trend lower, too: from 30% for Friday trending to 0 to 10% for the weekend days. Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: you can do deeper into next month with ten-day forecast tailored to your specific location on your free WECT Weather App!
