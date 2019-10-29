Deputies search for missing Brunswick County teen

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old reportedly missing from Supply.
A post from the sheriff’s office says Javier Gonzales was last seen Monday around 10 p.m. at a home on Apollo Street.
Gonzales is 5′6″ tall, with a slim build and short, black hair. Deputies say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, sneakers and a white tank top.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cason at 910-713-6115 or call 911.
