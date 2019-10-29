COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants to take students to historic Jamestown, Colonial Williamsburg

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jennifer LaFleur has a big wish, but if it comes true, the rewards will be even greater.
The fifth-grade teacher at Cape Fear Center for Inquiry wants to take her students to historic Jamestowne and Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. LaFleur wants to rent a chartered bus and is asking for donations through the Donors Choose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for projects.
“For a long trip such as this, it would be both impossible and impractical to ask our parents to drive cars for this length of time,” LaFleur said. “The only way this trip will be successful is by renting a charter bus to hold our students and our parent chaperones. The cost of this, however, would add to the total cost each student is expected to pay. A higher cost will mean a greater financial burden for many fifth-grade families.”
LaFleur had an original goal of $1,230 but now, she only needs a little under $200.
“Learning about Colonial history in the classroom can never replace the experiences they will get first hand by taking this trip and it allows them to make more meaningful connections to our curriculum,” LaFleur says on the Donors Choose website. “This project will impact our fifth-grade students in many ways and we’re eager to provide an experience for them that they may not have otherwise. It’s also an opportunity to create personally meaningful connections to our curriculum. When we return, we will directly use this experience to continue teaching about colonial history and the American Revolution.”
