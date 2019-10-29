Carolina Beach restaurant plans celebration of former employee’s life

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Stoked, a restaurant located on Carolina Beach, is planning an event to celebrate the life of former employee, Allie Stinson after she was killed when a car hit her on Middle Sound Loop Road Friday night.
Stinson worked as a prep cook at Stoked for only four months, but her coworkers say that her infectious positivity and love for others has forever made a mark on their lives. Ally Rose is the general manager of Stoked says she will always be remembered for her caring nature.
“She went above and beyond with everything she did and she would stop everything she was doing to help anybody in any situation, whether it was work or a personal life. She was always there for you when you needed her,” Rose said.
Rose says losing Stinson feels like a losing a family member.
“She meant a lot and she is like family here and now we’re missing part of our family and she just made every day better. No matter what, she was the most positive part of the day,” Rose said.
The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m. and will feature free food, a raffle and the restaurant will be accepting donations for Stinson’s family. The event will be open to the public. Stinson’s family has started a GoFundMe account to cover the expense of Allie’s cremation.
