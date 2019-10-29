ARE YOU READY? Tips for a fun and safe Halloween

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - By now, you are probably ready to roll for Halloween.
Your kids have their costumes and you are hiding the bowl of candy from yourself and the rest of your family. Before you start handing out that candy and sending the little ones off to go trick or treating, there are some things to keep in mind.
Sometimes when we think about trick or treating, we're focused on the best costume or filling up an entire pillowcase with candy. However, we want this to be a day to remember for all the good reasons.
It's going to be dark, or getting dark, so pay attention to those surroundings. Cars will still be whizzing by, so remind your kids about the importance of looking both ways before crossing the street. They're going to be out with their friends and this is one of, if not the most popular holidays among kids. They're going to be excited, full of energy, and maybe already feeling the sugar.
The National Safety Council suggests avoiding masks because they can obstruct your child's vision.
It will also be dark, so maybe put some reflective take on their costume or bag or give them glow sticks. Also, get rid of any makeup or face painting before going to bed because it could lead to eye or skin irritation.
Also, check the length of the costume. If it's too long, it runs the risk of a child tripping on it.
Drivers -- use caution. Remember there will be kids out and about and might be running in the street and not paying attention.
