Wrightsville Beach Police Department wears pink badges for breast cancer awareness

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is wearing new pink badges to support and raise awareness for those fighting breast cancer.
“For us, and especially in this profession, being able to put a pink badge on your chest- its going to be a conversation starter so it’s easy and it’s a good segue to be able to talk about what it’s for and what the cause is for,” says Lt. Joseph Graziano of WBPD.
The badges were made possible thanks to a donation made to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department’s Recreational and Benevolent Association by Harold Laing before he passed away in September. Laing wanted to honor his wife, Katharine, and her battle with breast cancer.
“It’s a nice honor every month of October and to recognize the many women and men who have gone through this, and the families,” says Laing’s daughter, Beverly Andersson.
The badges will be worn every October by every officer at the department.
