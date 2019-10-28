WPD: Police searching for suspect in downtown shooting

By Jim Gentry | October 28, 2019 at 8:37 AM EDT - Updated October 28 at 9:24 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police are looking for the suspect responsible for injuring a person in a shooting Monday morning in downtown Wilmington.

According to Linda Thompson with the WPD, the shooting took place shortly after 7:30 a.m. in the area of Harnett Street near the marina.

Thompson said the victim’s injuries do not appear to be serious.

Police were still searching for the suspect as of 8:30 a.m.

No description of the suspect is available at this time.

