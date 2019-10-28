Very different outcomes for suspects convicted for separate deadly shootings on Castle Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Witnesses coming forward in crime cases can drastically change the outcome in court. Two murder cases that took place in the same vicinity years ago came to close in New Hanover County Monday.
The suspect in one case was sentenced to 20-26 years in prison, while the other could be released from prison in less than five years.
"The reason that we have these disparate results is not because of the hard work of law enforcement and not because of the commitment of my prosecutors. We are the voice for victims in this community and we speak for dead in murder trials and we will continue to do everything we can to get them justice," said District Attorney Ben David.
Percy Woods - 2017
Shelvon Rich pleaded guilty to second degree murder Friday in the shooting death of Percy Woods. On Monday, a judge sentenced him to 251- 314 months behind bars.
Rich is convicted of killing 40-year-old Percy Woods near South 6th and Castle Streets back in October of 2017. A witness near the scene told police he saw a man walk up to the driver’s side of a vehicle with a handgun, fire the gun five or six times and then run down Sixth Street.
During questioning, Rich’s roommate provided investigators with specific details of the crime, explaining he agreed to meet with Woods at South Sixth and Castle streets to return a cellphone. That’s when Rich’s roommate told police “Percy Woods was shot and killed by Shelvon Tracy Rich,” according to the warrant.
The roommate’s cooperation to provide details played a major role in the outcome of the case.
Woods’ fiance was in court Monday. She was pregnant with the victim’s child when the shooting happened. Today, Woods’ child is 21 months old.
“What you did was senseless,” the victim’s fiance said in court. “He’s never coming back. You have your life.”
Shane Simpson- 2016
Tyrek Anderson was one of four individuals charged with first-degree murder in a gang-related shooting near the intersection of Eleventh and Castle streets on Dec. 20, 2016. Five teens were shot, including 16-year-old Shane Simpson, who died. All of the teens shot were between 15 and 17 years old.
Anderson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Monday. The max penalty for voluntary manslaughter is 17 years; Anderson was sentenced to 58-82 months.
Simpson’s mother was one of many family members that spoke in court Monday.
“I just want them to know I forgive them,” the mother said. "This has to stop.”
Simpson’s aunt also choose to address the man convicted of killing her teen nephew.
“I pray for you young man and I just wish the violence in this community would stop because these young men could be so bright. They could do so much good and they don’t even know it. I just pray for you and my nephew is not going to come back. But over thee years I hope these young men could do better out here on these streets,” the victim’s aunt said.
The state says the plea deal was hard to accept, given the lack of cooperation from the circle of victims, witnesses and defendants.
The charges against the other three individuals charged in the murder have been dismissed, so Anderson will be the only one convicted on any charges related to Simpson’s death unless more information comes to light.
“There is still an element of the community, that for whatever reason, does not trust us to do our jobs. And their friends, who are dying, are the ones who aren’t getting full justice because of their lack of cooperation,” said David. “This downward spiral of violence where today’s victim is tomorrow’s defendant and vice versa needs to stop. It’s a game where everybody loses. And to us it’s no game at all. It’s deadly serious.”
