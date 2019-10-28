Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises awareness, funds for research

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hundreds of participants are expected to take part in the Wilmington Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Nov. 2, in Wrightsville Beach.
The event raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. According to organizers, the event is held annually in more than 600 communities across the nation.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Wrightsville Beach Park. A special ceremony will be held at 10 a.m.
“The ceremony is really the backbone of the event," said Jenn Briand, development manager for the Walk. "It’s where people can honor and remember the loved ones they’ve lost to Alzheimer’s.”
The walk gets under way at 10:30 a.m.
Leashed dogs are welcomed at the event.
As of Monday morning, 455 participants and 82 teams had signed up to participate.
Organizers are nearing their goal of raising $130,000. As of Monday morning, nearly $115,000 has been raised.
“We’re at 90 percent of our goal,” Briand said. “I hope to get there before Walk day. I think we might. So I hope to see everyone out there.”
Organizers encourage those who want to participate to register ahead of time to avoid waiting in line Saturday.
To register or for more information on the event
