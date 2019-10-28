Southport handyman’s ‘lucky numbers’ net $323K lottery jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - William Goins said for last Friday night’s Cash 5 drawing, he used the same numbers he’s used for 13 years, except this time he won the jackpot.
“They’re my lucky numbers,” Goins said. “They just came to me one day while I was filling out the play slip, and I’ve been using them ever since.”
Goins’ good luck happened when he stopped by the Tobacco Road Outlet on Long Beach Road SE in Southport and bought a ticket for that evening’s drawing. He realized he won the next day.
“I just kept looking back and forth between the numbers on my phone and the numbers on my ticket,” Goins said. “I didn’t believe it. I thought I was seeing things.”
Goins claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $229,078. He said he plans to save most of the money, but will celebrate by getting a new motor for his fishing boat.
“I love fishing,” Goins said. “Who knows, after winning this, I might make fishing my new full-time hobby.”
