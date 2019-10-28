School resource officer charged with DWI, reckless driving after hit & run crash

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC (WITN) - A Lenoir County deputy who made news two weeks ago is back in the headlines, only this time it’s for being on the wrong side of the law.
Deputy Karen Lee, a school resource officer at Frink Middle School in La Grange, was charged early this morning with DWI, open container, and reckless driving by state troopers in Craven County.
The Highway Patrol in Craven County says there was a hit & run accident on U.S. 70 near Cove City in Jones County. Their troopers were notified by Jones County and Lee's vehicle was stopped in Craven County.
Troopers in Jones County are handling the hit & run investigation and we're awaiting information from them about that crash.
WITN has reached out to Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram to see if Lee's status as a school resource officer had changed since her arrest.
Back on October 16th, the deputy was featured on a story about an 8th grader who dressed up as Lee for twin day at the middle school.
Copyright 2019 WITN. All rights reserved.