Ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for Wilmington’s Central College Trail

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29, for the recently completed Central College Trail.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Wilmington Lodge located at 2910 S. College Road.
The new 1.3-mile paved multi-use path runs along the west side of South College Road from Holly Tree Road to 17th Street/Waltmoor Drive.
“This trail provides a safe walking and biking alternative along this busy section of South College Road, connecting neighborhoods with numerous shops, restaurants and two grocery stores," city officials said in a news release. "On the south end, it connects with the Gary Shell Cross-City Trail. In addition to improving safety and connectivity, this trail addresses one of the top priorities identified from citizens in neighborhood meetings held around the city as part of the city’s effort to develop a long-term plan for growth.”
This project was part of the 2014 transportation bond.
