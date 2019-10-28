Ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for Wilmington’s Central College Trail

“This trail provides a safe walking and biking alternative along this busy section of South College Road, connecting neighborhoods with numerous shops, restaurants and two grocery stores," city officials said in a news release. "On the south end, it connects with the Gary Shell Cross-City Trail. In addition to improving safety and connectivity, this trail addresses one of the top priorities identified from citizens in neighborhood meetings held around the city as part of the city’s effort to develop a long-term plan for growth.”