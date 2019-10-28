Registered sex offender facing new child porn charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A registered sex offender is facing child pornography charges after deputies searched his home last week.
Mark Braun was taken into custody Friday and charged with one count each of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received information from a federal agency that Braun may be in possession of child pornography.
Brewer said deputies executed a search warrant at Braun’s home on Sierra Drive and the images were located on his computer.
He is being held under a $100,000 bond.
According to the N.C. Sex Offender Registry, Braun was convicted of possession of child pornography in Wisconsin in 2008.
