Registered sex offender facing new child porn charges

By WECT Staff | October 28, 2019 at 9:13 AM EDT - Updated October 28 at 9:44 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A registered sex offender is facing child pornography charges after deputies searched his home last week.

Mark Braun was taken into custody Friday and charged with one count each of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received information from a federal agency that Braun may be in possession of child pornography.

Brewer said deputies executed a search warrant at Braun’s home on Sierra Drive and the images were located on his computer.

He is being held under a $100,000 bond.

According to the N.C. Sex Offender Registry, Braun was convicted of possession of child pornography in Wisconsin in 2008.

