NHRMC collects 6,000 pounds of medications during disposal event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with New Hanover Regional Medical Center said approximately 6,000 pounds of unwanted medications were collected during a disposal event over the weekend.
In addition to the medications, officials accepted 42,775 “sharps” during Saturday’s event at the 19 locations across six counties in southeastern North Carolina.
An official with NHRMC said this most recent total surpassed a similar event last spring where 3,920 pounds of medications and 39,974 sharps were collected.
