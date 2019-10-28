Lumina News owner arrested on drug charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The owner and publisher of Wrightsville Beach-based Lumina News was arrested in Wilmington last week on several drug-related charges.
Booking records show Terry Alan Lane was arrested Friday around 8:30 p.m. on S. 9th Street in Wilmington.
Lane has been charged with possession with intent to manufacture/ sell/ distribute schedule II controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, maintain vehicle/dwelling controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and expired tags.
According to the outlet’s website, Lane acquired the Lumina News in February 2017.
