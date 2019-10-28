Let’s Play the Feud! ‘Family Feud Live’ comes to Wilmington Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -One of television’s most popular game shows is coming to the Wilson Center and you have a chance to walk away with cold hard cash.
Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition will hit the stage in Wilmington on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
“Come on down and enjoy this wildly popular game show in this live non-televised version, featuring celebrity team captains. Contestants will be randomly selected to become a member of the on-stage ‘family’ alongside their celebrity team captains,” said a news release from the Wilson Center.
Actor and comedian Pauly Shore and Saturday Night Live alum Chris Kattan will serve as team captains. Fellow comedian Alonzo Bodden, of “Last Comic Standing” fame, will serve as host.
The show is produced by Fremantle Media. In March, their touring version of “The Price is Right” sold out two shows at the Wilson Center.
Perspective contestants are encouraged to show up three hours before the show to register. According to the show’s official rules, you do not have to purchase a ticket in order to be considered.
More than $6,000 in cash is up for grabs. Tickets are still available on the Wilson Center’s Website.
