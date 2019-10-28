First Alert Forecast: awkwardly warm to finish October

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! October 2019 is destined to enter history as a very toasty month for the Cape Fear Region - what with its sizzling start and with a warm forecast for this Monday right through Halloween. Expect daily highs in the 70s and 80s, nights no cooler than the 60s, and plenty of unseasonably sticky humidity rolled in. Consider small rain chances in this period, too: 10% Monday and 30% Tuesday through Halloween Thursday.
In early November, though, a sharp cold front will deliver a starkly cooler change. Daily highs will have slipped to the 60s by this weekend - and 40s will be probable for the nights. Rain chances should trend lower, too: 30% for Friday trending to 0 1o 10% for the weekend days. Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: you can do deeper into next month with ten-day forecast tailored to your specific location on your free WECT Weather App!
