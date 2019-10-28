First Alert Forecast: awkwardly warm to finish October

In early November, though, a sharp cold front will deliver a starkly cooler change. Daily highs will have slipped to the 60s by this weekend - and 40s will be probable for the nights. Rain chances should trend lower, too: 30% for Friday trending to 0 1o 10% for the weekend days. Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: you can do deeper into next month with ten-day forecast tailored to your specific location on your free WECT Weather App!