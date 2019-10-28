Filming of locally-shot TV series ‘Reprisal’ winds down

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It looks like production crews for the Wilmington-shot television show Reprisal are winding down their work as the premiere of the first season nears.
Series lead, Abigail Spencer, shared a behind-the-scenes picture with co-star Mena Massoud on her Instagram with the caption “That’s a Reprisal S1 picture wrap on this one. We’ll be seeing you soon.”
According to the city of Wilmington, at least one film permit remains for a Nov. 1 shoot that will focus on driving scenes along One Tree Hill Way. Crews have been filming the new Hulu series in and around the Port City since mid-June.
For those unfamiliar with the premise of the show, Reprisal is described as “a hyper-noir story that follows a relentless femme fatale (Spencer) who, after being left for dead, sets out to take revenge against her brother and his bombastic gang of gearheads.” A trailer for the series can be found below.
All ten episodes of Reprisal’s first season will be available to stream on Friday, Dec. 6.
