Crews working on bus stop project on Shipyard Blvd.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews currently are at work installing a bus stop on Shipyard Blvd.
The project, which is located between Vance Street and Rutledge Drive, was awarded to the City of Wilmington by the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Crews with Carolina Civil Works, Inc. are installing a bus pullout area, sidewalk, and passenger amenities.
Officials say the project is funded by the Federal Highway Administration as well as the City of Wilmington.
