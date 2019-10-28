Commissioner Woody White won’t seek re-election in 2020

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Commissioner Woody White announced Monday he won't seek an additional term on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.
"I have decided against seeking a third term because I believe that democracy is better served by having new people rotating in and out of public office, especially at the local level," White wrote in a press release, adding that he looks forward to some new opportunities for his business and in his personal life.
White was re-elected for a second, four-year term in 2016 which is set to expire in 2020, running on a platform that emphasized lower taxes, restoring integrity to the Board of Commissioners and keeping promises to the people.
“Serving in public office is an honor. It is also an extraordinary sacrifice and a full-time commitment. And it is something I enjoyed very much, even with the strains on my personal time and my own small business,” White said in the release.
White was one of three commissioners to vote in favor of exploring a potential sale or partnership of the county-owned hospital, New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Commissioners Julia Boseman and Pat Kusek also voted in favor of the resolution.
Earlier this month, Kusek also announced she does not plan to seek a second term on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.
Chairman Jonathan Barfield said he does plan to seek another term.
