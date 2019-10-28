Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office to use $15K grant to buy 2 drones to aid rescue efforts

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office will use a $15,000 grant from Duke Energy Progress to buy two drones that will help support rescue efforts in the county during natural disasters.
“Duke Energy is glad to do our part to help our local law enforcement agencies and emergency services,” said John Elliott, director of government and community relations for Duke. “In times of crisis, we depend on each other to help restore power, save lives and help put our communities back together.”
The sheriff’s office says the grant will go toward two remote-controlled drones with night vision video capabilities and the corresponding training needed to fly the devices.
“This grant will help us tremendously, “ said Sheriff Jim McVicker. “We can use this technology in so many ways, not just storm-related. This equipment can be used for missing persons, crime scene photography, search and rescue, barricaded felons, event security, and much more.”
In addition to the Duke Energy grant, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently received a utility trailer through a Homeland Security grant and the North Carolina Emergency Management Domestic Preparedness program.
“The utility trailer will be used as a Mobile Command Post in the event of natural disasters such as hurricanes and tornados, missing persons, manhunts, fire investigations, emergency medical events, homicides, and much more,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.
The trailer was recently outfitted with the sheriff’s office and emergency services logos and put into service.
“We are pleased to have this piece of equipment that can be used for so many things and sharing it with Emergency Services is such a cost-effective approach for the county," said McVicker.
