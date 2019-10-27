NAACP hosts Souls to the Polls for early voting on Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County NAACP hosted Souls to the Poles on Sunday to allow voters a chance to cast their ballot for the municipal election season during the weekend.
The event lasted from noon to 4PM at the New Hanover County Board of Elections. For many Americans, spending the time to vote on a weekday can be challenging when balancing a busy schedule; Souls to the Polls offers a solution to those who work during the week.
Deborah Maxwell is the President of the New Hanover County NAACP and she hopes that voters will be given the chance to vote on a Sunday in the 2020 election season, as well. She pointed out that there has "been through so many things in this area. Hurricanes, potential sale of the hospital, all of those things mean we really need to come out and vote because it’s policies and politicians who decide what happens to us after these things.”
Maxwell believes that in four hours, the event has surpassed the average daily vote total for the past nine days.
If you didn’t attend Souls to the Polls on Sunday, you can still cast an early ballot through Friday, November 1st, or wait until election day, Tuesday, November 5th.
