NAACP hosts Souls to the Polls for early voting on Sunday

Deborah Maxwell is the President of the New Hanover County NAACP and she hopes that voters will be given the chance to vote on a Sunday in the 2020 election season, as well. She pointed out that there has "been through so many things in this area. Hurricanes, potential sale of the hospital, all of those things mean we really need to come out and vote because it’s policies and politicians who decide what happens to us after these things.”