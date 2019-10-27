Local NHRMC first responders host “Stuff a Truck” event in Leland

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local New Hanover Regional Medical Center first responders hosted a “Stuff a Truck” event from noon to 4PM at the Villages Town Center in Leland.
The event asked for donations to aid hurricane relief efforts in the Bahamas following the massive impact caused by Hurricane Dorian. A truck was filled with medical supplies, toiletries, and other basic necessities.
EMT Alex McKinney believes that since Wilmington received so much aid during Hurricane Florence, it’s time for the Cape Fear region to pay it forward.
“It makes me feel great, it makes me feel like I did my job. I’ve been in EMS for eleven years and that’s why I got into EMS, to give back,” McKinney said.
Sara Thomas is an EMT for NHRMC and she is proud to help those in need, noting that “it’s a great feeling, especially after two years when a lot of our community had to start from the bottom up and rebuild, it’s good to be able to give back to someone else, to help them through what we just went through.”
Shuckin’ Shack also partnered with NHRMC and pledged to donate 10% of their Sunday profits to the relief efforts.
Additionally, first responders displayed emergency vehicles such as a firetruck and even a helicopter for parents and children to admire. Families were also given a chance to speak with police officers, firefighters, and paramedics to learn about what they do for a living.
