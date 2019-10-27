High speed chase ends fatally on Wrightsville Ave

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man is dead and two other individuals are in custody after a robbery led authorities on a high speed pursuit.
According to Lt. Jerry Brewer of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Wal-Mart in the Porters Neck area shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday morning.
Subsequently, reports came in of a vehicle driving erratically on Oleander Drive. Once authorities caught up to the vehicle, the suspect rammed one deputy cruiser and proceeded down Wrightsville Avenue. The chase continued until the vehicle collided with a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of Wrightsville and Country Club Drive.
The two suspects of the car involved in the armed robbery and car chase are currently in custody. The driver of the Jeep was thrown from his vehicle upon impact and died on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back with WECT News both on-air and online as we work to gather more information.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.