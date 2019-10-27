First Alert Forecast: humid, low rain chances to start the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! I hope you’re enjoying your weekend so far! It’s the last weekend of October, and it’s not really feeling like fall outside. Temperatures will continue to be above average finishing out the month in the upper 70s to low 80s. Dew points will be in the 70s and upper 60s, making it feel a bit sticky when you step outside.
A few isolated showers and a few storms possible through the evening hours as a cold front pushes through the Carolinas. Behind it, some drier air but we’ll continue to see clouds to start off the work week, with low rain chances. By midweek, a warm front will up our chances for more showers and storms, followed by a cold front to end the week.
Here’s a look at your 7 day forecast for Wilmington, notice some cooler, drier air moving in by next weekend! You can check the forecast set for your location, and check 10 days out on your forecast on your WECT Weather App!
