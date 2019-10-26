Yard sales October 26

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -
New Hanover County
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
6701 Newbury Way, Wilmington
Kitchen, Outdoors, Surf & Skate, Ladies and Men’s Clothes plus fishing gear
6 a.m. – 12 p.m.
7400 Sky Crest Court, Wilmington
Furniture, mirror, night stand, coffee tables, kitchen items, dresser
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
5712 Oak Bluff Lane, Wilmington (Raintree Subdivision)
Delicious baked goods, homemade canned goods, clothing, housewares, shoes, some furniture, Christmas items, a brand new, never worn pair of Men’s size 11 eel-skin boots, a Harley Davidson motorcycle luggage carrier, and other miscellaneous items
8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
South Harbour Village, Southport (off Long Beach Road across from Cape Fear Jetport).
Over 20 houses! Tools, household items, sporting goods, clothes collectibles, silver. Too much to list
8 a.m. - ?
608 Trevis Lane, Wilmington
Multi family yard sales in the neighborhood. Household goods surround sound Stereo system, clothes, collector memorabilia, and much more!
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
4716 Ilex Drive, Wilmington
Freezer, furniture, household goods and clothes
7 a.m. – 12 p.m
3887 Merestone Drive, Wilmington
Indoor yard sale. there will be a balloon on our door! Like new designer ( ex. Liz, Jones New York) winter coats, Full size beautiful RARELY used sofa, 5 drawer solid wood chest of drawers with mirror and two smaller drawers, solid maple 36″ pedestal dining table with 4 solid maple chairs, SOLID WOOD TV stand with glass doors, many books most free for taking, assorted household goods and cute things! Please come see us as these things have to be sold.
7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
5424 Gerome Place, Wilmington (Brewster Place}
Multi-family, downsizing. Featuring home décor, including mirrors, pictures, comforter sets, blankets, rugs, dishes, pots, small appliances, kitchen ware, outdoor decorations, clothing, shoes, and much more!
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
332 Sabra Drive, Wilmington
Furniture, Kitchen items, tools, books, bedding, desk, house décor, pictures, and women’s clothing size 8-10 (Summer/Winter).
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
9976 Sidbury Road, Wilmington (across from Poplar Grove}
Household items, dishes pots and pans, outdoor furniture, bed frame and headboard, appliances. Lots of boat accessories; fishing rods, outboard motors and parts. office furniture, and lots of old bikes.
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
6640 River Road, Wilmington
Over 25 bikes, boats, car, surf fishing cart, home decor, women’s clothes, purses, jewelry and much more!
8 a.m. - ?
4108 & 4113 Waylon Road, Wilmington (off Middle Sound Loop Road)
Household, adult clothes, sleeping bag, Barnwood table, puzzles & misc
Brunswick County
8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
2490 Boones Neck Road Sw, Supply (off Holden Beach Road)
Multiple items in this sale. Antiques galore; 1800-1900′s children’s furniture, 1800-1900′s Cast iron, Vintage nautical items-US Navy items included and Brass props etc, 1900′s Butter churns, Pottery, Cranberry glass, 2 mule plows (Lynchburg and BF Avery), Fenton glass, Vintage nesting bowls, Kerosene lamps, etc. Also general household items, glassware, tools, etc.
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
1374 Bluff Drive NE, Leland
Zero turn mower, household items, tools, ladies clothing, motorcycle stuff
Pender County
8 a .m. - 12 p.m.
350 Lea Drive, Hampstead
Chain saw, tools, clothes, TV, DVD player, George Foreman grill, ice cream maker, furniture, books, Bissel spot cleaner, household items, furniture, and more
8 a.m. - ?
412 Cole Drive, Hampstead
Mason jars, linens, comforters, furniture, kitchen stuff, yard stuff, picture frames, planters, pickle barrel, clothes, multi household
