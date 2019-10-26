Yard sales October 26

Indoor yard sale. there will be a balloon on our door! Like new designer ( ex. Liz, Jones New York) winter coats, Full size beautiful RARELY used sofa, 5 drawer solid wood chest of drawers with mirror and two smaller drawers, solid maple 36″ pedestal dining table with 4 solid maple chairs, SOLID WOOD TV stand with glass doors, many books most free for taking, assorted household goods and cute things! Please come see us as these things have to be sold.