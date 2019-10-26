Wilmington woman dies after being hit by car on Middle Sound Loop Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - State Highway Patrol confirms a Wilmington woman was killed Friday night after she was hit by a car in New Hanover County.
State highway patrol says it happened when the victim stopped her car in the traveling lane of Middle Sound Loop Road. Investigators believe she parked the car at an angle and had the door open while she tried to help an animal that was in the road.
A driver traveling in the other direction on Middle Sound Loop Road told officials he saw a raccoon and felt his car collide with something. When he turned around to investigate, he noticed the victim in the street.
Troopers say Alexandra Stinson, 28, of Wilmington, was struck by the other driver’s vehicle and died at the scene.
No charges are expected to be filed in the deadly crash.
