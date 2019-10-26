UNCW tied for 14th after first round of Landfall Tradition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (UNCW release) - No. 13 Alabama and No. 19 Illinois each shot three-under par to take the early lead after the first round of the 18th Annual Landfall Tradition on Friday afternoon at the Country Club of Landfall's Dye Course.
The Crimson Tide and the Fighting Illini each posted a 285 team score during the opening round to hold a one-stroke advantage over No. 32 Virginia.
Freshman Tunrada Piddon of UCF carded a four-under par to take the top spot in the individual standings after the first round. Piddon posted five birdies in the opening round, including back-to-back birdies on the No. 7 and No. 8 holes, with just one bogey.
Five players are just one shot off the lead after the first round at three-under par.
UNCW, which finished play in a tie for 14th place, was led by freshman Mallory Fobes’ one-over par 73, which is good for a share of 29th place. Fobes posted six birdies in the first round, including three consecutive birdies.
Sophomore Phu Khine followed at two-over par to close out the first day in a tie for 42nd place.
The second round of the Landfall Tradition is scheduled for an 8:30 a.m. split tee start on Saturday, Oct. 26.
UNCW Results: Landfall Tradition (First Round)
T-29 Mallory Fobes 73
T-42 Phu Khine 74
T-49 Thao My Nguyen 75
T-65 Caroline Cahill 76
T-95 Rachael Mast 84
T-86 Keri Kenkel * 79
T-93 Amy Wooten * 82
* - Playing as an individual
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.