UNCW ladies basketball beats out Lenoir Rhyne in second half for 72-60 victory

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Redshirt senior guard GiGi Smith led three UNCW players in double figures with a game-high 20 points as the Seahawks posted a 72-60 victory over Lenoir-Rhyne in exhibition women’s basketball action at Trask Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.
According to a press release from the university, Smith made 8-of-18 shots from the floor and added four rebounds with three assists.
Senior guard Lacey Suggs chipped in 19 points with six rebounds and four steals. She made 7-of-9 shots from the floor and was 5-of-8 at the free throw line.
Junior forward Micah Hoggatt came off the bench to contribute 10 points with a team-high seven rebounds. The Conyers, Ga., product also produced three assists with three steals.
Lenoir-Rhyne was led by senior forward Karlie Bearden’s eight points and eight rebounds.
The Seahawks open the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 5, when they travel to Wake Forest for a 7 p.m. non-conference game against the Demon Deacons.
