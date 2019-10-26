UNCW hosts 2019 Cape Fear Heart Walk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - About 2,500 people in the Cape Fear region participated in the 2019 American Heart Association Cape Fear Heart Walk Saturday morning on the UNCW campus.
The American Heart Association organized the walk to raise awareness about the danger of heart disease. They say that heart disease and strokes are among the top five causes of American deaths, killing 6,000,000 people in the United States.
New Hanover Regional Medical Center cardiologists participated in the walk because they wanted to support healthy lifestyle behaviors that reduce a person’s chance of suffering from heart disease. This was Cardiologist Meena Rao’s first Cape Fear Heart Walk.
"It’s exciting to see everyone’s families and the community come together about something that’s so important,” said Dr. Rao.
Walkers at the event were given the option to walk one mile or attempt the full three mile walk.
This year’s Cape Fear Heart Walk proved to be even more popular than previous Heart Walks, welcoming almost a thousand more people than last year.
