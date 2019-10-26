First Alert Forecast: warmish, wettish to close October

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! A stalling and wavering front plays the lead role in your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. The front will settle in from the north and west, but a stagnant jet stream pattern will not allow it to pass through quickly and cleanly. So, you can expect warmer-than-average temperatures with nonzero rain chances for these closing days of October, including this weekend:
Saturday: partly cloudy, a stray shower possible, light east winds, trending more humid with highs mainly in the upper 70s.
Saturday night: variable clouds, isolated showers and storms possible, light southeast winds, humid with lows mainly in the upper 60s.
Sunday: variable clouds, scattered showers and locally gusty storms possible, light south winds, humid with highs mainly in the lower 80s.
Here, in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, you can see signs of a cooler and drier spell trying to emerge at the tail end. That process will look to continue into the first weekend of November! Remember: you can do deeper into next month, and dial up a ten-day forecast tailored to your specific location, on your free WECT Weather App!
