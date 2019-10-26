First Alert Forecast: humid, with spotty showers ending October

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! I hope you’re enjoying your weekend so far! It’s the last weekend of October, and it’s not really feeling like fall outside. Temperatures will continue to be above average finishing out the month in the upper 70s to low 80s. Dew points will be in the 70s, making it feel a bit sticky when you step outside.
Sunday will be our best chance for scattered, gusty showers and even some isolated storms as a cold front approaches, around 40-50%. Tomorrow isn’t going to be a complete, all day washout, but we could see some large puddles on the roadways! Be sure to grab a rain jacket when you head out to church!
Here’s a look at your 7 day forecast for Wilmington, notice some cooler, drier air moving in by next weekend! You can check the forecast set for your location, and check 10 days out on your forecast on your WECT Weather App!
