Feeling under the weather? Health officials have a warning for you

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Health leaders are setting the record straight about antibiotics this season.
If you’re reaching for tissues and savoring cough drops, antibiotics from the doctor may not be the answer.
According to the post from the CDC, antibiotics do not work on viruses that cause colds, flu, bronchitis or runny noses. They aren’t even needed to treat many sinus and some ear infections.
Thirty percent of antibiotics are prescribed unnecessarily in doctors’ offices and emergency departments in the United States, the agency reports. In children, reactions from antibiotics are the most common cause of medication-related emergency department visits.
“When antibiotics aren’t needed, they won’t help you, and the side effects could still cause harm,” the Facebook post notes.
Information on the government’s website further explains antibiotics are only necessary for certain infections caused by bacteria like strep throat, whooping cough, or urinary tract infections.
Taking antibiotics for viral infections will not cure the infection, will not keep others from getting sick and will not make you feel better.
Respiratory viruses usually go away in a week or two without treatment, and often times the best treatment may be over the counter drugs to relieve your symptoms, according to the website.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.