Effort underway to launch Venus flytrap NC license plate

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The North Carolina Botanical Garden has teamed up with the Friends of Plant Conservation to create a custom Venus flytrap-themed license plate.
The Venus flytrap, native to a 90-mile area around Wilmington, is under threat due to habitat loss and poaching.
Designed by artist and educator Preston Montague, the plate was part of an effort to reach people across a variety of cultures and promote environmental conservation.
You can help save the species by purchasing one of their plates for just $30. The NC Botanical Garden needs 500 applicants by Feb. 15, 2020 in order for the plates to be manufactured. Proceeds will support the North Carolina Botanical Garden, Inc. and the Friends of Plant Conservation, Inc. to conserve native plants and promote the restoration of healthy landscapes across the state.
For more information on how you can get your own plate, visit their website here.
