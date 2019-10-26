Deputies locate woman after overnight search in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -A woman was arrested Saturday morning after deputies launched a helicopter to search for her overnight in New Hanover County.
Beverly Joann Tomasi, 34, has been charged with failure to appear, and three probation violations, according to booking records, after she was arrested around 8:45 a.m. Saturday on Aida Court.
Lt. Jerry Brewer says a bail bondsman arrived at her house around midnight Saturday to revoke her bond when she made a run for it. The sheriff’s office and the SABLE aviation unit were called in to help search for Tomasi in a wooded area in the northern part of the county.
Tomasi reportedly fled to the Creekwood area in her car and was located later that morning by deputies.
Booking records show Tomasi is being held on a $105,000 bond.
