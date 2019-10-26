Carolina Beach Fire Fighters Association holds annual cookout

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Fire Fighters Association will hold its annual BBQ this Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the station on Dow Road.
Each plate is only $10 and includes BBQ, slaw, hushpuppies, beans and a drink. The event will also feature a silent auction and 50/50 raffles.
Organizers warn that they’re known to sell out of food fast, so be sure to get your spot in line early!
The group will accept both cards and cash as payment.
For more information on the event, check out their Facebook page or call (910-458-8434).
