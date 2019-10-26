CAA baseball tournament returning to Brooks Field in 2020

WILMINGTON, N.C. (UNCW release) - Two-time defending Colonial Athletic Association champion UNCW will host the league’s baseball championship in 2020 at Brooks Field.
Brooks Field last hosted the six-team tournament in 2017 and has served as home site for the championship on 13 occasions, including a string of eight consecutive seasons from 2004 through 2011.
“We’re eager to host the tournament and showcase one of the best facilities in the nation,” said first-year Head Coach Randy Hood.
Since hosting the 2017 championship, the complex has undergone several upgrades including a covered hitting cage area down the right field line and the construction of the E. Marvin Johnson Indoor Training Facility. The facility measures over 20,000 square feet and houses a full infield and six hitting tunnels.
The CAA Championship opens on May 20 and runs through the 23rd with the winner earning the CAA’s automatic berth to the NCAA Regionals.
