Alabama leads at Landfall Tradition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -No. 13 Alabama set a Landfall Tradition record by shooting 10-under par on Saturday at the Country Club of Landfall’s Dye Course.
According to UNCW’s press release, the Crimson Tide shot a 278 team score on Saturday and has an 11-stroke advantage over No. 9 South Carolina entering the final round. No. 37 Florida State stands in third place after carding a two-over par 290 team score.
Junior Angelica Moresco of Alabama moved into the individual lead at five-under par after finishing the second round with a two-under par 70 while four players are two strokes off the lead.
UNCW, which completed the second round in a tie for 17th place with Maryland, was led by sophomore Phu Khine Saturday.
The Yangon, Myanmar, native shot two-over par to move in a tie for 40th place at four-over par through 36 holes.
