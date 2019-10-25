UNCW women’s soccer blanks James Madison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (UNCW release) - Sophomore defender Talia Parrous and senior defender Baley Edwards each scored a goal as UNCW ran its unbeaten streak to seven straight games with a 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association women’s soccer victory over James Madison at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Thursday evening.
The Seahawks, who earned their sixth win in the last seven games, moved into sole possession of second place in the CAA standings at 6-1-1 while upping their overall record to 10-4-1. James Madison, meanwhile, dropped to 6-11-1 overall and 3-4-1 in the circuit.
Parrous gave the Seahawks a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute when she headed in a corner kick by junior forward Audrey Harding inside the near post for her second goal of the season.
Edwards upped the advantage to 2-0 just under five minutes into the second half by scoring her first goal of the year. After a Harding corner kick found redshirt junior Lauren Ellis, who took a shot from outside the penalty area that was blocked before bouncing off senior Ashley Johnson.
The ball caromed off Edwards’ body and into the near side of the goal to give the Seahawks a two-goal advantage.
Led by junior goalkeeper Sydney Schneider, the Seahawks’ defense limited James Madison to just five shots. Schneider earned her fifth solo shutout of the season by making one save. Senior goalkeeper Hannah McShea registered two saves in the loss for the Dukes, who dropped their second game in a row.
The Seahawks finish the regular season on Sunday, Oct. 27, with a 1 p.m. CAA contest at Delaware.
