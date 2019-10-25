UNCW Board of Trustees approves sale of alcohol at Trask starting Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Board of Trustees has approved the sale of alcohol at athletic events at Trask Coliseum starting Saturday, Oct. 26.
Sales will begin with UNCW’s home women’s exhibition basketball game against Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday.
A vote on alcohol sales at other UNCW facilities will take place in January or February.
Aramark, the university’s food service provider, has received a temporary ABC license and a permit from the City of Wilmington.
Beer and wine sales will begin when gates open 90 minutes before tipoff for basketball games. Sales will stop at the first media timeout in the second half of men’s games and at the beginning of the third quarter of women’s games.
Only one alcoholic beverage will be allowed to be purchased per transaction, per state law, but there is no per-event limit. However, officials say that alcohol will not be served to those who are clearly intoxicated.
Beer only will be sold in cans or plastic bottles
Beer will be $8 per unit with the university splitting the profit 50/50 with Aramark. The university’s profit will go toward the athletics department.
