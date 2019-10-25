UNCW Athletics adopt new clear bag policy ahead of the 2019-20 basketball season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with UNCW Athletics are stepping up security measures for the upcoming basketball season. A new clear bag policy has been put into place in effort to improve public safety.
"Our guests are our most prized partners, and ensuring their safety is a top priority," UNCW Athletics wrote in its FAQ section about the policy. "World events continue to impact our security and we cannot ignore them in the annual analysis of our public safety and stadium security policies at all of our venues."
Make sure to become familiar with the new guidelines before heading to Trask Coliseum so you can move quickly through the security checkpoints.
According to UNCW, bags that are approved include:
- Clear tote bags made of plastic, vinyl or PVC that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″
- One-gallon clear plastic zip-style bags
- Small purses or clutch bags that do not exceed 6.5″ x 4.5"
- Medical or diaper bags must be accompanied by a child
Only one bag is permitted per guest.
These types of bags are NOT allowed:
- Backpacks
- Printed pattern or tinted plastic bags
- Drawstring bags
- Fanny packs
- Camera or binocular cases
- Large purses or bags
Guests with non-approved bags will be asked to keep them in their cars.
The Seahawks are scheduled to stage “Midnite Madness” on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at 9:30 p.m. before kicking off the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 5, in a 7 p.m. tip-off vs. Johnson & Wales.
