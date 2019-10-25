Troubled Sneads Ferry daycare center allowed to reopen under probationary license

SNEADS FERRY, NC (WITN) - A daycare where authorities say an 11-month-old was abused over the summer will be allowed to reopen.
According to documents obtained by WITN, the Childcare Network in Sneads Ferry will be allowed to reopen on a probationary license.
Back in June, 19-year-old McKayla Sausser and 23-year old Bethan Pringle were both accused of abusing an 11-month-old boy at the daycare. Deputies say the baby was dropped and his head was forced down in a crib.
The state Department of Health and Human Services has created a plan with guidelines that the center must follow in order to open again.
Some of the guidelines include having a manager on site at all times, developing discipline policies, and a way for parents see surveillance footage of their child’s classroom.
No infants will be allowed to attend the daycare until the Division of Child Development and Early Education says otherwise.
